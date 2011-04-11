congatec appoints Avnet Embedded as Nordics distributor

Avnet Embedded EMEA has been appointed as distributor for Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the UK and Ireland by congatec.

Under the new distribution agreement, Avnet Embedded is authorised to sell and support congatec's extensive range of embedded computer modules in the whole Nordic region.



Commenting on this appointment Mats Sjoebrand, director North Europe at Avnet Embedded, said, "Adding congatec expands the breadth of technology Avnet Embedded offers to customers in the Nordics. congatec products and technologies offer innovative solutions for industrial uses of embedded computer technology. Their vertical market proposition, product portfolio and competence in different technology sectors are aligned with our core strategy and will enable Avnet Embedded to introduce state-of-the-art computing solutions based on the latest technologies where long product lifetime, reliability, quality and earlier access to the latest architectures are key to our customers."



Gerhard Edi, CEO of congatec AG, adds, "From congatec's point of view, Avnet Embedded is an ideal partner for the Nordic and Baltic market. Together we can provide a truly unique combination of knowledge and skills in industrial products with the best service and support."