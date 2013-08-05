© mchudo dreamstime.com

Ametherm signs with Mouser

Ametherm signed a global distribution partnership with Mouser Electronics. Under the terms of the agreement, Mouser will carry and provide technical support for Ametherm's complete line-up of inrush current limiting solutions.

"Partnering with Mouser is a key move as we continue to increase worldwide market exposure and sales for our power thermistors," said Mehdi Samii, vice president of engineering at Ametherm. "The company is well known for carrying leading-edge technologies, and its knowledgeable staff offers our customers unmatched technical support with 19 locations across the globe."



"We're excited to add Ametherm's full line of inrush current limiters to Mouser's circuit protection offering," says Andy Kerr, Mouser vice president of passives. "Ametherm has a reputation in the industry for having the widest range of output protection available, and we look forward to a healthy partnership with the company."