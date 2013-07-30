© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

America II and HellermannTyton sign agreement

America II Electronics, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with HellermannTyton.

Through this agreement, America II will distribute a broad line of HellermannTyton products for the automotive, manufacturing, industrial, electrical, telecommunications, commercial data and renewable energy industries.



“HellermannTyton has been around for 44 years, providing innovative solutions that feature exceptional design, quality and performance,” said Brian Ellison, President of America II Electronics. “Through their products, they deliver value-added solutions to OEMs in the industries we serve. This partnership allows us to extend those offerings to our existing customers.”



“America II is a leader in the industry,” said HellermannTyton Sales Manager, Jim Annis. “It was apparent a partnership would open new opportunities for HellermannTyton, allowing us to extend our global reach through their existing customer relationships. We’re excited about the potential both companies have in working together.”



“Our goal continues to be this evolution from a traditional independent distributor to more of a blended model – taking on traits typically found in authorized distribution,” added Ellison. “Offering complete product solutions and partnering with a recognized manufacturer like HellermannTyton confirms this commitment.”