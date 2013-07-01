© daimy dreamstime.com

Farnell expands partnership with Emerson

Premier Farnell plc expands its partnership with Emerson Network Power.

Already a distributor of Emerson Connectivity Solutions product lines, the new agreement will bring the lines of Johnson and Trompeter RF connectivity products to customers in both Asia Pacific and Europe.



“After working together for many years, we’re really pleased to announce the expansion of our global partnership with EmersonConnectivity Solutions,” said Mike Buffham, Global Head of Product and Pricing at Premier Farnell. “This partnership will also open doors for design engineers globally, as they increasingly have better access to the products they need.”



“We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with Premier Farnell to jointly pursue new opportunities on a large scale,” said Doug Pennington, vice president of sales for Emerson Connectivity Solutions. “Premier Farnell is the top global distributor for Emerson Connectivity Solutions, but until now we have barely scratched the surface of what we can do together. We believe this global agreement between our companies will serve to close this gap and will usher in an exciting period of growth for both Emerson and Premier Farnell.”