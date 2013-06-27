© corepics vof dreamstime.com

Vishay division earns ISO 13485:2003 certification

Vishay Intertechnology's tantalum capacitors division earns ISO 13485:2003 certification its Israeli manufacturing facility in Dimona.

Vishay's ISO 13485:2003 registration audit was conducted by the Standards Institution of Israel (SII), and the site was certified for the design and manufacture of tantalum capacitors for the medical market.



ISO 13485:2003 certification specifies processes for an organization's quality management system to demonstrate its ability to provide medical devices and related services that consistently meet regulatory and customer requirements pertaining to medical device application standards.



At Vishay's Dimona plant, the company manufactures tantalum capacitors for implantable life support equipment, such as pacemakers and ICDs, as well as neurostimulation devices. By producing these components to the stringent requirements set by ISO 13485:2003, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to the medical industry.