New IHTH high-current, high-temp inductors from Vishay

Vishay Intertechnology introduced two new IHTH high-current, high-temperature through-hole inductors in the 0750 and 1125 case sizes.

For automotive applications, the AEC-Q200-qualified IHTH-0750IZ-5A and IHTH-1125KZ-5A feature high operating temperatures to +155 °C, high rated currents to 125 A, and a wide range of inductance values from 0.47 µH to 100 µH.



With a frequency range up to 10 MHz for some values, the devices released today serve as high-performing, space- and power-saving solutions for voltage regulator modules (VRM) and DC/DC converters. The IHTH-0750IZ-5A and IHTH-1125KZ-5A are designed for high-temperature automotive applications, including engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, LED drivers, HID lighting, and noise suppression for motors in windshield wipers, power seats and mirrors, and heating and ventilation blowers.



The new inductors handle high transient current spikes without hard saturation. Packaged in an RoHS-compliant, 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz noise to ultra-low levels, the devices are specified for an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +155 °C, with high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, mechanical shock, and vibration. The inductors are halogen-free and conform to Vishay "Green" standards.



Samples and production quantities of the new high-temperature inductors are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks for large orders.