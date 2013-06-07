© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com

Johnson Controls cooperates on DOE program

Johnson Controls will supply Lithium-ion batteries to power large plug-in hybrid trucks as part of a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) electrification initiative.

About 120 work trucks, to be used by publicly owned utilities and municipal electric companies, will utilize advanced plug-in hybrid power systems by Odyne Systems, LLC, using Johnson Controls' batteries. Odyne, in conjunction with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the South Coast Air Quality Management District of California, has been selected to participate in a $45 million dollar DOE grant.



"Johnson Controls Lithium-ion battery technology is helping large fleets reduce fuel consumption, operating costs and emissions," said David DeGraaf, vice president and general manager, Americas Original Equipment Group, Johnson Controls Power Solutions.



Depending on use, Odyne's hybrid power system can enable large trucks to obtain fuel economy improvements of up to 50 percent compared to traditional diesel or gasoline engines.



The Lithium-ion batteries for these trucks will be made at Johnson Controls' advanced manufacturing facility in Holland, Mich. The plant made history as the first in the United States to manufacture Lithium-ion cells and complete hybrid battery systems for automobiles.



"Johnson Controls remains committed to building a domestic industry for manufacturing advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles," said DeGraaf. "This supply contract is one more step towards accelerating commercialization of these advanced automotive power technologies."