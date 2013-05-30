© beisea dreamstime.com

Souriau and green production

Last year, Souriau manufactured more than 50% of its 38999 connectors with a RoHS plating, further reinforcing the company's position on environmental friendliness.

The company has more than a decade of experience with RoHS Zinc Nickel plating, which is now considered a superior RoHS-compliant alternative to cadmium by the MilAero industry. Souriau has now industrialized this plating for most of the company's MilAero connector lines, which includes the D38999, Series I, II and III, MIL-C-26482 Series I, VG96918, micro38999, caps and backshell.



RoHS Zinc Nickel is non-reflective and can be used at high temperatures (+175°C) or with specific fluids like de-icing. This unique combination allows the D38999 RoHS Zinc Nickel to be utilized in various applications. For the army, RoHS Zinc Nickel is widely employed because of its back compatibility with legacy cadmium parts. It can be used for instance with ruggedized PCs, electrical engines, or weapon control boxes.



RoHS Zinc Nickel plating is made according to the well-known and accepted electrolytic deposit process, is RoHS compliant, and not listed as a “suggested human carcinogen”. Another advantage of Souriau RoHS Zinc Nickel is that its rough surface makes it better adapted to accept heat shrink boots. RoHS Zinc Nickel is therefore the Souriau choice for the cadmium replacement over the next decades.