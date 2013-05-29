© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Last year, the connector industry’s sales declined -2.7%, writes market researcher Bishop & Associates in its newest report.

Region 2011 2012 Percent Change North America USD 9,214.3 USD 9,531.0 3.4% Europe USD 11,127.7 USD 9,919.5 -10.9% Japan USD 6,240.2 USD 6,400.0 2.6% China USD 11,743.1 USD 11,443.8 -2.5% Asia-Pacific USD 7,522.6 USD 7,579.1 0.8% ROW USD 3,074.9 USD 2,736.5 -11.0% Total USD 48,923.0 USD 47,609.9 -2.7%

"The ROW region exhibited the greatest decline, with a year-over-year sales decrease of -11.0%, followed by Europe with a year-over-year decline of -10.9%. North America exhibited the greatest growth, with connector sales expanding 3.4%, followed by Japan with year-over-year connector sales growth of +2.6%", the report states.* in USD million-----