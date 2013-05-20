Murata starts mass-production of new monolithic ceramic capacitor

© costasz dreamstime.com

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has commercialized the new low profile monolithic ceramic capacitor, 0603 size (1.6x0.8mm) with maximum chip thickness of 0.55mm, having X5R characteristics, 4.7µF, 16V.

Features

X5Rcharacteristics , 4.7µF, Ktolerance (±10%) rated voltage 16V: GRM185R61C475KE11

, 4.7µF, Ktolerance (±10%) rated voltage 16V: GRM185R61C475KE11 Temperature Characteristics: 85°C (X5Rcharacteristics)

Rated voltage: 16Vdc

Capacitance range: 4.7µF

Operating temperature range: X5R: -55°C～+85°C

External size0603size: L=1.6±0.2, W=0.8±0.2, T=0.5±0.05 (mm)

Production

Against a background where sets increasingly have had more advanced functions, the need for monolithic ceramic capacitors with larger capacities is increasing, especially for the sets for devices such as smartphones and laptop PCs that require lower profile parts.To meet this need, Murata has developed - what it claims to be - the world's lowest-profile 4.7µF, 16V product with a maximum chip thickness of 0.55mm (predecessor: 0.95mm).Mass-production was commenced in April 2013 at Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.