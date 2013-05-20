© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Molex extends CMC product line

Molex Incorporated announces a further extension of its CMC product line with the introduction of a 28-circuit right-angle header.

The new CMC header mates with the Molex 28-circuit female power connector to offer harness makers a complete, space-saving wire-to-board solution for sealed transportation applications requiring up to 21 Amps.



Designed to perform in high-conductivity applications and harsh environments (10 G, IP6K7, IP6K9K and -40 to +125°C), the CMC modular, hybrid connection system is now widely recognised as an industry standard interface used in automotive and transportation powertrain applications, including engine-control units (ECUs), compartment applications, gear boxes, electronic parking brakes and suspension controllers together with body electronics applications in automotive and commercial vehicles. With the introduction on the 28-circuit, high current, right-angle header, harness makers can now meet more challenging space requirements, such as those found on motorcycle ECUs.



“The Molex right-angle, 28-circuit, single-pocket CMC header mates with the existing CMC connector series 64318 to offer harness makers a complete 28-circuit high-power connection system,” says Benjamin Bochand, global product manager, Molex. “Currently only Molex offers this 28-circuit interface to the general market. By using one connection system, the customer benefits from economies of scale promoting cost-efficient purchasing and optimised production processes, thus reducing overall costs.”



Specific to the CMC 28-circuit, right-angle header is its hybrid terminal combination. Designed with 18x CP 0.635mm, 5x CP 1.50mm and 5x CP 2.80mm solder-mount terminals, the header is a cost- and space-effective solution for applications requiring power up to 21Amps.



“Molex carries a comprehensive line of off-the-shelf connection systems that adhere to the CMC industry standard, enabling harness makers to save on tooling costs and benefit from reduced lead-time,” adds Bochand.