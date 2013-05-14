© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Erni opens office in China

ERNI has opened new sales offices in Chengdu and Nanjing, in order to "further expand the operations in China".

The new regional operation hub in Chengdu will be led by Rick Hu, who has many years of experience in the connector industry. 'Southwest China has been growing rapidly in telecommunications, military, medical, automotive and transportation industries. Sichuan province, for example, is a major industrial centre in China, and its economic strength has ranked first in West China', a press release reads.



The sales office in Nanjing will be headed by David Yang, who has many years of experience in automotive and automation industries. 'Eastern China such as Jiangsu province has been a hot spot for economic development, and now has the highest GDP per capita of all Chinese provinces. As for Central China, Anhui province has been growing rapidly these years and has become an important hub in automotive, machinery and consumer industries', the release continues.