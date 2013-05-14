© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Johnson to up prices

Johnson Controls has announced an upcoming price increase for its Lead-Acid batteries.

"As a result of inflationary pressures, Johnson Controls, Inc., will implement a price increase of 3 to 4 percent on batteries sold in the United States and Canada later this summer. This action is necessary to support increasing manufacturing costs and on-going investments in health & safety and environmental projects", a short statement reads.



No more details were given.