© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Low Noise, 1mV Output Ripple, 5A Step-Down µModule Regulator

Linear Technology Corporation introduces the LTM8028, a 1mV output ripple µModule (micromodule) regulator designed to power data converters and high speed transceivers.

The low output ripple minimizes random jitter in high speed data transceivers for superior bit error rate (BER) performance. When powering an analog-to-digital converter (ADC), tests showed a 13dB improvement in spurious free dynamic range (SFDR) with the LTM8028 compared to a typical step-down regulator.



The µModule regulator combines a 36V synchronous step-down switcher, powering a 5A linear post-regulator in a compact 15mm x 15mm x 4.92mm BGA package. To minimize power dissipation and voltage drop across the linear regulator, the linear regulator automatically adjusts the output voltage of the internal synchronous regulator.

LTM8028 Hot Shot



A tri-state digital interface determines the LTM8028’s output voltage, which is adjustable from 0.8V to 1.8V in 50mV increments. Output voltage regulation is ±1.5% accurate over temperature. Output noise is just 40µVRMS over the 10Hz to 100kHz frequency range. The step-down regulator features a user-adjustable current limit accurate within ±10% and adjustable switching frequency between 200kHz to 1MHz, with the option to synchronize to an external clock in the same range.



The LTM8028 is guaranteed to operate over the -40°C to +125°C and -55°C to +125°C internal temperature range. The LTM8028 is available for immediate delivery from stock, with priced starting at $14.20 each for 1,000 piece quantities.