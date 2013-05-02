© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

New CEO at Amkor

Amkor Technology has named Stephen D. Kelley to serve as President and CEO and as a director of the Company, effective May 8, 2013.

Mr. Kelley succeeds Ken Joyce, who previously announced his intention to retire. Mr. Kelley’s appointment follows a comprehensive, six month search process conducted by the Board of Directors with the professional assistance of a global executive recruiting firm.



“We have been investing significant resources in the key packaging and test technologies that support the rapidly growing market for smartphones and tablets, and today we are well-positioned to take advantage of significant growth opportunities in mobile communications and our other end markets,” said James J. Kim, Amkor’s executive chairman of the board of directors. “Steve Kelley has a wealth of experience helping major global semiconductor companies grow revenues and increase profitability. With his strong record of success, deep customer knowledge and great drive, Steve is the ideal CEO to lead Amkor.”



Most recently, Mr. Kelley served as Chief Executive Officer of Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, an industrial diamond technology company, and as a senior advisor to Advanced Technology Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-sponsored investment company that owns Globalfoundries.