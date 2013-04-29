© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

Premier Farnell signs Philips Lumileds

Premier Farnell has signed an agreement with Philips Lumileds to distribute its products globally.

Allan Horn, Director of Distribution – EMEA at Philips Lumileds, said: “We decided to partner with Premier Farnell because of their 170,000 strong community, element14. The strength of technical support and engagement on the site around our products makes them a perfect partner for us as well as their reach in Asia. We know that both these strengths will support our global aims.”



Mike Buffham, Global Head of Product and Pricing at Premier Farnell, said: “This new global announcement with Philips Lumileds expands our award- winning technology solutions product offering and further strengthens our position as the leading high service distributor. Delivering an extensively stocked Philips Lumileds range enhances our global LED linecard and makes it easier for our customers to access all the products they need in one place.”