© verticalarray dreamstime.com Components | April 26, 2013
Slew-rate-controlled P-Channel high-side load switches
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced two new slew-rate-controlled p-channel high-side load switches designed for 1.5 V to 5.5 V operation.
The SiP32458 and SiP32459 each offer an integrated gate pump that provides low and flat on-resistance down to 20 mΩ, while maintaining a low quiescent current. Offered in a compact 6-bump wafer-level CSP package (WCSP6), the devices feature a controlled slow turn-on slew rate of 3 ms typical at 4.5 V to limit the in-rush current for designs with capacitive or noise-sensitive loads.
For higher efficiency, the load switches released today provide low switch on-resistance of 30 mΩ typical at 1.5 V, 26 mΩ typical at 1.8 V, and 20 mΩ typical at 3.3 V and 5 V. Both switches support 3 A of continuous current, while a low quiescent current of 4.2 µA typical allows for longer on-times in battery-powered equipment. When disabled, the SiP32458 provides a reverse blocking circuit to prevent high current from flowing into the power source. The SiP32459 integrates an output discharge switch that enables a fast discharge of the load when the load switch is disabled.
The WCSP6 package of the SiP32458 and SiP32459 offers a small 1 mm by 1.5 mm footprint with a 0.5 mm pitch, and features a top-side lamination for enhanced mechanical ruggedness. To save further space, the load switches feature a low input logic control threshold that can interface directly with low-voltage I/O pins, eliminating the need for extra level-shifting circuitry or higher voltage gate drivers. Both devices provide integrated 2.8 MΩ pull-down resistors at their control logic EN pins.
The SiP32458 and SiP32459 will be used for load switching in portable electronics such as smart phones, GPS devices, digital cameras, media players, notebooks, and tablet devices; game consoles; medical and healthcare devices; and industrial instrumentation. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.
Samples and production quantities of the SiP32458 and SiP32459 are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.
