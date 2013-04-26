© yury asotov dreamstime.com Components | April 26, 2013
24V input series expands CN50A family
TDK Corporation has added a 24Vdc input series to its TDK-Lambda CN-A family of railway DC-DC power modules.
A robust, baseplate-cooled, quarter-brick 50W module, the CN50A24 is compliant with all applicable railway standards for both rolling stock and fixed installations, and its high-reliability design affords a long warranty period of 5 years.
As with other modules in the CN-A family, the TDK-Lambda CN50A24 enables customers to design cost-effective EN50155 compliant systems without the risks associated with custom product designs and in a much shorter timescale. A design and manufacture service for customers preferring to buy in complete systems meeting their exact electrical and mechanical requirements is also offered.
All CN50A24 modules have an industry standard quarter-brick pinout, accept a wide (14.4-36Vdc) input voltage, with 40Vdc surge capability for 3s. In addition, the TDK-Lambda CN50A24 DC-DC power modules provide exceptionally high, true useable power from -40 to +100°C, without derating and offer an adjustable output ranging from 5 to 24V.
As standard, all models in the TDK-Lambda CN-A family meet the stringent shock and vibration requirements of EN/IEC61373 Category 1 Class B, as well as the Japanese equivalent standard JIS E 4031. For EN50155 compliance, applicable for end equipment used on rolling stock, a coating option (/CO suffix) is available. Delivered with 5-year warranty, the CN-A is safety-approved to UL/CSA/EN60950-1 and carries the CE mark, according to the LV Directive.
