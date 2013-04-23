New MSA to advance 400 Gbps copper cable transceiver markets

© mpanch dreamstime.com

Five global companies intend to enter into a multi-source agreement (MSA) to create the 400 Gbps Form-factor Pluggable (CDFP) industry consortium to define a transceiver module/plug mechanical form factor and a host-board electrical edge connector and cage.

Avago Technologies

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

JDS Uniphase Corporation

Molex Incorporated

TE Connectivity

The new CDFP MSA is intended to specify and encourage the development and commercialisation of a 400 Gbps hot pluggable module that integrates 16 transmit and 16 receive channels supporting passive and active copper cables, and active optical modules.“This highly integrated transceiver module is expected to enable network equipment manufacturers to implement 400 Gbps solutions with high port density and increased system data throughput,” states Scott Kipp, senior technologist, Brocade. “The CDFP MSA group intends to make specification details available to promote industry-wide adoption of compatible high density products.”The CDFP MSA participants desire to provide products that are mechanically and electrically interchangeable. The project scope will specify the electrical interfaces, optical interfaces and mechanical interfaces, which may include optical connector and mating fibre optic cable plug, electrical connector, guide rail, front panel and host PCB layout requirements. Additionally, the MSA specification is expected to include thermal, electromagnetic and electrostatic discharge design recommendations.“The collaboration is committed to enhancing customer choice and assuring interoperation and interchangeability by establishing multiple compatible sources of front panel, hot pluggable, 16-channel 400 Gbps modules that will essentially allow the entire copper cable and fibre optics transceiver market to grow more rapidly,” states Scott Sommers, group product manager, Molex.