© Murata Europe Components | April 08, 2013
New president at Murata Europe
Murata announces several senior management changes within their European operation.
Terry Churcher, who has been President of Murata Europe for the past 8 years, has been promoted to Chairman. Glenn Palmer takes over from Terry as President, Murata Europe, a move that will see Glenn relocate from the UK to Murata’s European headquarters in Hoofddorp, The Netherlands.
Glenn joined Murata in 1990 as Customer Services Manager and following several sales, marketing and management roles within Murata was appointed Executive Director responsible for European Distribution and National Accounts in Murata Europe in 2010.
Reinhard Sperlich is also promoted to Vice President Sales for Murata Europe. Reinhard, who was previously Executive Director, Automotive & Consumer & EMS, has worked for Murata since 2005. He is based in Murata’s offices in Nürmberg, Germany.
Photo caption, left to right: Reinhard Sperlich, Vice President Sales, Murata Europe. Glenn Palmer, President, Murata Europe. Terry Churcher, Chairman, Murata Europe.
