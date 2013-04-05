© luchschen dreamstime.com

Metallized polypropylene film snubber capacitor

Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new high-performance metallized polypropylene film snubber capacitor.

Configurable for direct mounting on insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) modules, the Vishay Roederstein MKP386M features a wide capacitance range from 0.047 µF up to 10 µF, high-temperature operation to + 105 °C, and seven voltage ratings from 700 VDC to 2500 VDC and 420 VAC to 800 VAC.



With a high pulse strength to 2500 V/µs, peak current capabilities to 1850 A, and a long life of > 300,000 hours, the MKP386M is designed to reduce the voltage and current spikes caused by the switching of IGBTs, which are sources of electromagnetic interference (EMI). Typical applications will include power converters, frequency converters, and motor drives in wind inverters, mid- and high-power solar inverters, and automotive drivetrains. This device is also available with a construction length of 58 mm for high-power IGBT modules.



The snubber capacitor features low ESR down to 1.5 mΩ, capacitance tolerance down to ± 5 %, low self-inductance of 0.7 nH per mm of lead spacing, and high RMS current up to 20 A. Offered in a flame-retardant plastic case with an epoxy resin seal, the device is lead (Pb)-free, RoHS-compliant, and halogen-free.



Samples and production quantities of the MKP386M are available now, with lead times of 10 to 12 weeks.