Johnson Controls expands Guangzhou factory

Johnson Controls expanded its Guangzhou factory to house the world’s first fully-automated air handling unit (AHU) assembly line and four additional variable refrigerant flow (VRF) production lines.

This expansion will increase AHU manufacturing capacity by 30 percent.



“Since our first entrance into China more than 100 years ago, we have earned the confidence and trust of our customers across Asia with our high quality products including YORK® air conditioning and industrial refrigeration products,” said Soren Bjerg, vice president and managing director of Johnson Controls Building Efficiency Asia. “With the Guangzhou plant expansion, we aim to increase our manufacturing base to supply growing demand for our products, and to demonstrate our strong commitment to Asia and to our customers.”



The new air handling unit (AHU) assembly line will be a fully automated one-stop manufacturing point for installation, assembly, testing and packaging. This new assembly line will enhance the AHU manufacturing capacity of the Guangzhou plant by 30 percent due to shortened lead times and increased efficiencies. More efficient and energy-saving air-conditioning products will be manufactured in order to meet anticipated market demands in the next five years.



Four additional VRF assembly lines will increase production capacity and enable the company to meet customer demands in China, Southeast Asia and throughout the world. VRF is a ductless HVAC system and has become a leading product in the global market due to its technical design and ease of installation.



The plant will also house a new VRF and small tonnage chiller test center. This new facility will simulate a wide variety of extreme conditions to test the existing units and provide a platform for the research and development of new products.