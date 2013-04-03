© cumypah dreamstime.com

ERNI Group merges with Abotron

ERNI Group will merge with Abotron, a contract manufacturing service provider with expertise in cable harnesses, plastic injection molding and electronic product assembly.

Abotron was founded in 1985 by Beat von Arx, with running operations at two locations – Haegendorf Switzerland and Lamphun Thailand. It manufactures complex cable trees and wire harness for sophisticated applications, as well as molded parts and overmolded components with around 110 employees.



ERNI Group was founded in 1947 by Rudolf Ernst Erni. It is a global connector manufacturer. ERNI Group is also a cable assembly service provider, with manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Germany, China and USA.



There will be a close collaboration between Abotron Switzerland and ERNI Cable Systems, and together they will jointly explore and serve the European market. Utilization of the synergies between connectors and cable assemblies could be achieved as well. “ERNI’s acquisition of Abotron allows ERNI to utilize the benefits of the manufacturing location in Thailand”, said Walter Regli, President and CEO of ERNI Group.



The Abotron merge extends ERNI’s network of manufacturing facilities for cable assemblies to 5 locations across the world – Mels and Haegendorf Switzerland, Adelberg Germany, Richmond USA, Beijing China and Lamphun Thailand.