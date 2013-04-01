© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

ICCNexergy acquire Applied Power

ICCNexergy a designer and manufacturer of rechargeable power systems, announces the acquisition of Applied Power.

Applied Power, is a Brighton, MI based company that provides custom battery assemblies to medical device manufacturers as well as to the growing medical computer cart market. The move, effective immediately, creates one of the industry's largest designer and manufacturer of rechargeable power systems.



"This acquisition allows ICCNexergy to build upon its rechargeable system product platform, adding significant expertise and meaningful customer relationships in the medical computer cart market, which is a target vertical of the company. It's great to have the Applied Power team on board," said Stephen M. McClure, ICCNexergy's President and CEO.



Applied Power, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of ICCNexergy. Reporting to Stephen M. McClure, Jim Alexander has been appointed to the role of Chief Technology Officer (Applied Power, Inc.) and will be a key resource in the transition of knowledge and control as well as continuing to develop unique solutions for Applied Power's customers. Ray LeBlanc, who joined Applied Power, Inc. in 2007, will serve as Vice President & General Manager (Applied Power, Inc.), responsible for maintaining relationships with key customers and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Brighton, MI facility.