Murata looses CAFC decision

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Murata Electronics North America, Inc. and Murata Power Solutions, Inc. announce that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) issued the appeal decision on March 13, 2013 in a patent infringement case brought by SynQor, Inc.

Contents of the original judgment

The accused bus converters infringe four U.S. patents owned by SynQor.

SynQor is awarded damages of about 20.98 million US dollars against Murata.

The CAFC affirmed the original judgment that was issued by the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division ("EDTX") on August 17, 2011.SynQor sued Murata on November 13, 2007 in EDTX and alleged that certain of Murata's bus converters (accused bus converters) infringe four U.S. patents owned by SynQor. On August 17, 2011, EDTX issued the final judgment. Murata appealed the final judgment of EDTX to the CAFC."Murata is now discussing our future plan, including request for reconsideration and further appeal, with our attorneys. The decision issued by CAFC affirming the final judgment of EDTX has little or no effect on Murata’s business", a press release reads.