Rutronik is European distribution partner of DFI

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has now become the European distributor for DFI, the Taiwanese manufacturer of industrial main boards, embedded boards and embedded systems.

"We expect these products to experience significant growth over the coming years. So we are delighted that we are able to offer our customers the best coordinated products from DFI for this," explains Mario Klug, Product Sales Manager for Storage, Displays & Boards at Rutronik. "In various customer projects, we have already had positive experience both of the fast and reliable support from DFI and of the outstanding quality of the solutions provided."



"The Rutronik portfolio is the ideal complement to our products for complete solutions for everything from boards and graphics cards to power supplies. Also beneficial to us is Rutronik's strong position in our target markets. That is why we have chosen Rutronik to be our European distribution partner. Working with Rutronik, we will establish DFI in Europe and grow together," says Charlie Yang, Business Development Manager at DFI.



Photo: MAR13-Rutronik-DFI Franchise (from left to right): Mario Klug, Product Sales Manager Storage, Displays & Boards at Rutronik, Charlie Yang, Business Development Manager at DFI