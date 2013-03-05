© ermess dreamstime.com

New multicell battery balancer from Linear

The LTC3300-1 is a high efficiency bidirectional multicell battery balancer for equalizing cell state of charge (SoC) in a series-connected battery stack.

Using this product, applications such as electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid EVs and large energy storage systems using cells with mismatched capacities are no longer limited by the lowest capacity cell in the stack.



This device goes beyond purely dissipative passive balancing solutions. By redistributing charge throughout the stack, the LTC3300-1 compensates for lost capacity due to the weakest cells, enabling faster charging and extending the run time and usable lifetime of the battery stack.