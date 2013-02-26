© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

Kemet gets conflict-free tantalum smelter certification

Kemet has received Conflict-Free Smelter (CFS) Certification from the Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition (EICC) and the Global e-Sustainability Initiative (GeSI) Conflict-Free Smelter Audit Review Committee (ARC).

“Over the past two years, Kemet has expended a significant amount of time and effort developing a sustainable sourcing model based on conflict-free tantalum from the Democratic Republic of Congo, culminating in the industry’s only closed pipe vertically integrated conflict-free tantalum supply chain,” said Per Loof, Kemet’s Chief Executive Officer. “The EICC/GeSI certifications solidify our commitment in providing customers with a stable supply of 100% conflict-free capacitors,” continued Loof.



Kemet’s supply chain begins with tantalum ore sourced from the conflict-free Katanga Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, through processing and smelting in South Africa and the United States, all the way through capacitor manufacturing in Mexico. The result is the delivery of guaranteed 100% conflict-free capacitors to customers.