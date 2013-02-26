© kornwa dreamstime.com

Mouser signs agreement with Coilcraft

Mouser Electronics signed a new international distribution agreement with Coilcraft.

“As the industry leading design-fulfillment distributor, Mouser is proud to partner with Coilcraft in supporting both Europe and Asia to sell Coilcraft’s world-class products,” says Glenn Smith, Mouser’s President and CEO. “This agreement with Coilcraft helps further our commitment to providing the newest products and technologies for design engineers from industry-leading suppliers. Design engineers will now have easy access to Coilcraft’s advanced technologies, backed by Mouser’s unsurpassed customer service and best-in-class logistics. We look forward to a long-standing and successful partnership together.”



“Coilcraft is excited to forge this international partnership with Mouser Electronics. Pairing Coilcraft’s quality and selection with Mouser’s global reach and rapid introduction of new products and technologies will benefit design engineers and buyers in key markets, integrating the industry’s best power and RF inductors into design specifications for tomorrow’s products,” states Tom Liebman, President of Coilcraft.