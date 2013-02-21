© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

Another win for Dialog's power management technology

Dialog Semiconductor announces that Samsung has adopted the company's power management and ultra low power audio technology for a third global smartphone platform.

Dialog's DA2083 power management IC (PMIC) with integrated audio functionality is being used in the new range of entry- to mid-level Samsung Galaxy Fame smartphone models, GT-S6810, that are due to start shipping globally from Q1 2013.



Dr Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog said: 'We've continued to work closely with Samsung and ensure our PMICs combine our most advanced, energy-efficient technologies with best-in-class audio to enable a superior user experience. This third smartphone platform win with Samsung is a powerful endorsement of Dialog's technology and we're committed to furthering our relationship with the addition of more platform wins in the future.'