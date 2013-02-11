© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

Kemet supply chain secure

Kemet tantalum ore supply not affected by Dar Es Salaam mineral thefts.

Kemet 's supply of tantalum ore is not affected by the mineral thefts in and around the port of Dar Es Salaam, which are reportedly impacting the supply of tantalite.



“Kemet has taken significant actions over the past two years to develop a closed-pipe, vertically integrated conflict free tantalum supply line,” stated Per Loof, Kemet’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are now involved in the process from the sourcing of the tantalum ore all the way through to the delivery of capacitors to our customers. This helps to safeguard our supply from these types of issues, which in turn provide greater stability for our customers,” continued Loof.