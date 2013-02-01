© daimy dreamstime.com

Kemet with net loss in 3Q

Net sales for 3Q/2013 (ended December 31, 2012) were USD 200.3 million and, on a U.S. GAAP basis, the net loss was USD 14.3 million for 3Q/2013 compared to a net loss of USD 27.8 million for 3Q/2012.

The net loss for the third quarters of fiscal year 2013 and 2012 include various items affecting comparability as denoted in the U.S. GAAP to Non-U.S. GAAP reconciliation below.



Non-U.S. GAAP adjusted net loss was $2.2 million or $0.05 loss per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2013 compared to a $6.2 million or $0.14 loss per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2013. Non-U.S. GAAP adjusted net income was $2.0 million or $0.04 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2012. Consolidated Non-U.S. GAAP gross margin increased to 18.0% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2013 from 16.3% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2013.



“Revenue for this quarter was in our forecasted range, but more importantly our operating results clearly reflect that our cost reduction actions are taking hold as consolidated non-GAAP gross margins for this quarter rose 1.7% to 18.0% on less revenue compared to the September quarter,” said Per Loof KEMET’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our vertical integration efforts within our tantalum business unit are clearly working and reducing our cost of raw materials and we expect additional benefits in the next several quarters as we produce more tantalum powder internally. We are cautiously optimistic that we are at or nearing the bottom of this cycle and we remain focused on a profitable bottom line even if economic conditions do not improve,” continued Loof.