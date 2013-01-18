© blacksnake dreamstime.com

Samtec signs licensing agreement with Hirose

Samtec, Inc. has signed an agreement with Hirose Electric USA, Inc. to license their IT3/IT5 High Speed Elevated Mezzanine connector systems.

The IT5 High Speed Elevated Mezzanine connector system is structured with a helix contact interposer and a new improved grounding BGA receptacle. It handles 25+ Gbps signal lines. Embedded DC-blocking capacitors on the interposer will also be available for better board routing efficiency and channel performance.



The IT5 can be used in both ultra-high speed Differential Pair applications with FEXT cancellation technology and also in low speed Single-Ended signaling applications. The IT3 is suitable for Power lines, Single-Ended signaling and Differential Pair applications up to 6.25 Gbps. Both IT3 and IT5 wafers can be combined in one Hybrid interposer.



“The IT3/IT5 mezzanine systems are an excellent addition to Samtec’s broad line of array systems. It not only provides a high quality solution for those difficult applications where stack heights must be high and signals must be tightly controlled, but it also provides two very reputable and well-respected sources for purchase for both Samtec’s and Hirose’s customer base. We are very excited to work with Hirose on the IT3 and IT5 systems”, says Adam Linderman, Signal Integrity Product Manager with Samtec.