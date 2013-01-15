© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Toshiba displays new photocoupler

Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) has announced a new photocoupler IC that provides a low-power, space-saving isolation interface between an IPM (intelligent power module) and its control circuitry.

Combining guaranteed operation at temperatures from -40°C to 125°C with a minimum input-to-output isolation voltage of 5000Vrms (AC, 1 min), the TLP754 is ideal for motor control and inverter applications designed for noisy, extended temperature industrial environments.



The TLP754 is supplied in a DIP8 package measuring just 9.6 x 7.6 x 3.6mm. A wide supply voltage of -0.5V to 30V and a wide output voltage of 4.5V to 30V enhance design flexibility, while a maximum input current of just 1.3mA meets requirements for high-efficiency designs. Data rates of 1Mbps are guaranteed thanks to a maximum propagation delay time and pulse width distortion rating of 550ns and 400ns respectively.



Toshiba’s new device is built around a long-life GaAlAs infrared LED that is optically coupled to an integrated, high-gain, high-speed photodetector IC. The photocoupler has an inverter logic open collector output. An internal Faraday noise shield ensures a guaranteed common mode transient immunity of +/- 20kV/μs.



A photocoupler may also be referred to as an optocoupler