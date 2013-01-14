© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Allied Electronics sign with Orion Power Systems

Allied Electronics, a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc recently signed a distribution agreement with Orion Power Systems, a manufacturer of power protection solutions for data and security applications.

The agreement with Allied is part of Orion Power Systems' strategic focus on expanding penetration into key data, communications and security markets.



"Power protection is the foundation of any reliable network", says Robert Bridenbaugh, vice president of sales at Orion Power Systems. "As a leading electronic products distributor, Allied Electronics has the expertise and relationships to successfully sell and support Orion Power Systems across North America. We are enthusiastic about the partnership and opportunities to open new doors and deliver high-quality offerings to a wide range of customers."



Orion offers a broad selection of power protection products − ranging from stand-by UPS systems designed for noncritical applications to true-online UPS systems for mission-critical applications. Orion's UPS and surge protection products are ideal for servers, data closets, phone systems and security applications.



"We are excited about adding Orion Power Systems to Allied's product offering," says Scott McLendon, vice president of product management and marketing at Allied. "Orion will allow us to provide a quality, lower-cost alternative for customers seeking power protection in the IT networking infrastructure space."