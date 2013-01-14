© alexan24 dreamstime.com Components | January 14, 2013
Allied Electronics sign with Orion Power Systems
Allied Electronics, a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc recently signed a distribution agreement with Orion Power Systems, a manufacturer of power protection solutions for data and security applications.
The agreement with Allied is part of Orion Power Systems' strategic focus on expanding penetration into key data, communications and security markets.
"Power protection is the foundation of any reliable network", says Robert Bridenbaugh, vice president of sales at Orion Power Systems. "As a leading electronic products distributor, Allied Electronics has the expertise and relationships to successfully sell and support Orion Power Systems across North America. We are enthusiastic about the partnership and opportunities to open new doors and deliver high-quality offerings to a wide range of customers."
Orion offers a broad selection of power protection products − ranging from stand-by UPS systems designed for noncritical applications to true-online UPS systems for mission-critical applications. Orion's UPS and surge protection products are ideal for servers, data closets, phone systems and security applications.
"We are excited about adding Orion Power Systems to Allied's product offering," says Scott McLendon, vice president of product management and marketing at Allied. "Orion will allow us to provide a quality, lower-cost alternative for customers seeking power protection in the IT networking infrastructure space."
"Power protection is the foundation of any reliable network", says Robert Bridenbaugh, vice president of sales at Orion Power Systems. "As a leading electronic products distributor, Allied Electronics has the expertise and relationships to successfully sell and support Orion Power Systems across North America. We are enthusiastic about the partnership and opportunities to open new doors and deliver high-quality offerings to a wide range of customers."
Orion offers a broad selection of power protection products − ranging from stand-by UPS systems designed for noncritical applications to true-online UPS systems for mission-critical applications. Orion's UPS and surge protection products are ideal for servers, data closets, phone systems and security applications.
"We are excited about adding Orion Power Systems to Allied's product offering," says Scott McLendon, vice president of product management and marketing at Allied. "Orion will allow us to provide a quality, lower-cost alternative for customers seeking power protection in the IT networking infrastructure space."
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments