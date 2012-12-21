Johnson Controls forecasts gains in sales in Fiscal 2013

© baloncici dreamstime.com

Johnson Controls, expects to post higher sales and earnings in fiscal 2013 despite a challenging economic environment.

Highlights include:

Consolidated net sales of approximately $43.5 billion, up 3 to 4 percent

Year-on-year segment income improvement of approximately 10%

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $2.60 to $2.70, which is level to 4 percent higher than fiscal 2012

Sales and segment income improvement in all four of its businesses

"While we recognize the challenges of the near-term global economy, we believe our unique strengths will enable Johnson Controls to outperform our underlying markets. We have added management capacity and depth with talent from outside JCI to further leverage of our competitive advantages," said Stephen A. Roell, chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson Controls. "The company continues to benefit from growth opportunities stemming from our investments in technology and global expansion. We remain committed to investing for future growth and profit improvement and are confident that our 2013 strategies and improvement initiatives position us to improve shareholder value over the long term."From a market perspective, Johnson Controls said that compared with 2012 markets, it expects slightly higher 2013 automotive production in North America and China with lower production in Europe. Global non-residential construction spending is forecast to be relatively flat in 2013 as strength in emerging markets, especially Asia, offsets anticipated softness in North America and Europe.