© photong dreamstime.com

Murata partners with Ubiquitous

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. plans to establish a capital and business alliance with Ubiquitous Corporation and the subscription to a third-party allocation of treasury shares by Ubiquitous.

The two companies will jointly implement the following initiatives in relation to their near-field communication-related products and services:



- Joint proposals and sales promotion activities directed towards mutual customers and potential customers; and

- Joint survey and examination of technological and market trends, etc.



With December 28, 2012 as the appointed date for payment, Murata will acquire 2'020 treasury shares (constituting 2.32% of the company's total issued shares) from Ubiquitous by third-party allocation, at a price of 51'200 yen per share (representing a total price of approximately 103'424'000 yen) .