© baloncici dreamstime.com Components | December 11, 2012
High level revenue growth for Harting
The Harting Technology Group headquartered in Espelkamp (Minden-Lübbecke district) achieved revenues of EUR 479 million in the financial year under review (October 1, 2011 to September 30, 2012) coming in at slightly under the previous year’s level (EUR 481 million) with a decline of just 0.4%.
“The result is entirely in line with our expectations. In view of the weakening economy, we set ourselves the target at the end of 2011 of consolidating revenues at the high level of the previous financial year. We have met this goal,” declared Dietmar Harting (73), President of the company, at the press conference on the financial statements on December 3 in Espelkamp.
Business performance nevertheless differed in the individual regions. The result achieved in the Americas region (US, South America and Canada), revenues in the region climbed by 13.6% to EUR 50 million (previous year: EUR 44 million). In fact, the development represents a 100% increase compared to the 2008/2009 financial year.
Growth was also recorded in Europe, excluding Germany, where revenues were up by 4.3% to EUR 170 million (previous year: EUR 163 million). Compared to 2008/2009, the increase stood at just under 50%. In contrast, revenues in Germany dipped slightly coming in at EUR 177 million (previous year: EUR 181 million).
By contrast, the family owned and family managed company posted a significant deckube of almost 12% to EUR 82 million in Asia compared to EUR 93 million in the previous year. Once again, the Espelkamp-based company generated just under two-thirds of its revenues (63%) abroad.
The company is increasingly focusing on AutoID solutions (automatic recognition of objects) for industrial production and intralogistics. From January 1, 2013, the newly-founded HARTING IT Systemintegration GmbH & Co. KG will provide the complete portfolio of hardware and software solutions through to consulting and service offerings in this business area from a single source.
Worldwide a total of 118 new jobs
The Harting Technology Group has further increased headcount worldwide despite the consolidated course of business. Harting reached a new record level in the financial year under review with a workforce of 3,512 (previous year: 3,394). Harting employed 1,877 people at the three locations in the district of Minden-Lübbecke (Espelkamp, Rahden and Minden) as of September 30, 2012.
That is five more (0.2%) than in the previous year. The headcount at the 36 national subsidiaries abroad increased more significantly from 1,522 (2011) to 1,635, representing a 7.4% rise. The greatest increase was in production operations in Sibiu, Rumania, and in the sales organization in the US (both plus 11%).
This enabled the company to meet the growing demand for its products and solutions. “Our success is the result of the efforts of all of our employees,” emphasized Margrit Harting, Senior Vice-President and Partner at the Technology Group.
EUR 10 million investment in quality and technology center
Investment in the new financial year will focus on the construction of the Harting Quality and Technology Center (HQT). The facility will cost an estimated EUR 10 million. Research on new technologies for future products and solutions will be carried out at the technology center in Espelkamp where 60 people will be employed. The Technology Group also plans to increase its capacities in Rahden. Premises on the Ost industrial park were acquired there in 2010.
The site is to be expanded by around 20 hectares over the medium term, while some 10 hectares are required for an initial construction phase. An application to amend the regional plan has been submitted to the district administration in Detmold. The Technology Group has also acquired another piece of land at the Espelkamp location on which a new logistics center is to be built.
Business performance nevertheless differed in the individual regions. The result achieved in the Americas region (US, South America and Canada), revenues in the region climbed by 13.6% to EUR 50 million (previous year: EUR 44 million). In fact, the development represents a 100% increase compared to the 2008/2009 financial year.
Growth was also recorded in Europe, excluding Germany, where revenues were up by 4.3% to EUR 170 million (previous year: EUR 163 million). Compared to 2008/2009, the increase stood at just under 50%. In contrast, revenues in Germany dipped slightly coming in at EUR 177 million (previous year: EUR 181 million).
By contrast, the family owned and family managed company posted a significant deckube of almost 12% to EUR 82 million in Asia compared to EUR 93 million in the previous year. Once again, the Espelkamp-based company generated just under two-thirds of its revenues (63%) abroad.
The company is increasingly focusing on AutoID solutions (automatic recognition of objects) for industrial production and intralogistics. From January 1, 2013, the newly-founded HARTING IT Systemintegration GmbH & Co. KG will provide the complete portfolio of hardware and software solutions through to consulting and service offerings in this business area from a single source.
Worldwide a total of 118 new jobs
The Harting Technology Group has further increased headcount worldwide despite the consolidated course of business. Harting reached a new record level in the financial year under review with a workforce of 3,512 (previous year: 3,394). Harting employed 1,877 people at the three locations in the district of Minden-Lübbecke (Espelkamp, Rahden and Minden) as of September 30, 2012.
That is five more (0.2%) than in the previous year. The headcount at the 36 national subsidiaries abroad increased more significantly from 1,522 (2011) to 1,635, representing a 7.4% rise. The greatest increase was in production operations in Sibiu, Rumania, and in the sales organization in the US (both plus 11%).
This enabled the company to meet the growing demand for its products and solutions. “Our success is the result of the efforts of all of our employees,” emphasized Margrit Harting, Senior Vice-President and Partner at the Technology Group.
EUR 10 million investment in quality and technology center
Investment in the new financial year will focus on the construction of the Harting Quality and Technology Center (HQT). The facility will cost an estimated EUR 10 million. Research on new technologies for future products and solutions will be carried out at the technology center in Espelkamp where 60 people will be employed. The Technology Group also plans to increase its capacities in Rahden. Premises on the Ost industrial park were acquired there in 2010.
The site is to be expanded by around 20 hectares over the medium term, while some 10 hectares are required for an initial construction phase. An application to amend the regional plan has been submitted to the district administration in Detmold. The Technology Group has also acquired another piece of land at the Espelkamp location on which a new logistics center is to be built.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments