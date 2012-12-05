© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Allied Electronics and Panasonic signs distribution agreement

Allied Electronics, a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, recently signed a distribution agreement with Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America.

Allied will add Panasonic's line of passive and semiconductor products to its product mix, which includes capacitors, resistors, inductors, thermal protection, circuit protection, discrete components, wireless RF modules and more.



"Adding Panasonic strengthens the Allied product offering with another premier brand," says Scott McLendon, vice president of product management and marketing at Allied. "We expect Panasonic's strong brand and complete offering to perform very well with our existing customers as well as provide opportunity to gain additional market share."



Allied will be adding Panasonic products to its offering throughout the first quarter of 2013.