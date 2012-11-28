© nikm dreamstime.com Components | November 28, 2012
Open Loop Hall-effect devices measure up to 50ARMS AC, DC or pulsed current
LEM introduces its new HLSR series of current transducers, that provide a cost-effective and technically superior alternative to resistive shunt/optocoupler configurations for insulated current measurements up to 50 Amps.
LEM's HLSR series uses open-loop Hall-effect current sensing technology, to measure AC, DC or pulsed currents with nominal values of 10, 20, 32, 40 or 50 ARMS. LEM's expertise in open-loop Hall-effect technology allows these new devices to achieve a response time of only 2.5 µsec, with very low gain and offset drift over their operating temperature range of -40 to +105 °C.
HLSR transducers deliver their output as an analogue voltage proportional to the primary measured current. In most applications, this voltage will be converted to a digital value by an analogue-to-digital converter: LEM has equipped the HLSR with an internal voltage reference of 1.65 or 2.5 V made available on a dedicated pin for use by an external device such as A/D converter, for example, or designers can choose to use an external reference from 0.5 to 2.65 V.
The voltage reference is just one feature of the new ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) that LEM's designers created for this development, which enables the HLSR series to deliver typical accuracy of ±1% at +25 °C, and ±3.4% at +105 °C, with a bandwidth of 100 kHz (-3 dB). LEM offers versions that operate from either + 3.3 or + 5 V single supplies.
