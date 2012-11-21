© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Kemet remains clear on Conflict Minerals

Kemet continues to move forward with the “Partnership for Social and Economic Sustainability” initiative (formerly called “Making Africa Work”), despite a recent challenge to the final rule for Dodd-Frank Section 1502 by the National Association of Manufacturers and the United States Chamber of Commerce.

“This recent legal challenge will in no way impact the commitments we have made to enhancing the quality of life for the people of the DRC," stated Kemet's Senior Vice President of Special Projects, Dr. Daniel F. Persico. “Our commitment to developing a multi-stakeholder, closed pipe, vertically integrated conflict free supply chain is on target and already reaping benefits for the people of the mining village of Kisengo in the conflict free Katanga province of the DRC. Our focus on developing long-term opportunities for these individuals is too important to be impacted by legal activity an ocean away in Washington, D.C.,” continued Persico.