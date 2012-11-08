© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Kemet: Sales HQ moves from Geneva to Munich

Kemet has made several changes to the Global Sales team,

"The EMEA region is a very significant and large part of our business, especially for our Film & Electrolytics Business Group,” stated Per Loof, Kemet’s Chief Executive Officer. “Many of our F&E products are aligned with our industrial and automotive customers. With this in mind, I am pleased to announce the promotion of Andreas Meier to Vice President, EMEA Sales, reporting to Marc Kotelon, Senior Vice President, Global Sales. Andreas will also join Kemet’s Leadership Team,” continued Loof.



“I have great confidence that Andreas will work well with our customers to advance Kemet’s vision of being the most trusted partner for innovative component solutions,” continued Loof. “We would like to extend our congratulations to Andreas on this well-deserved promotion.”



Richard Curley, previous Vice President, EMEA Sales, will remain through the end of this calendar year to provide continuity and a smooth transition.



The European and Global Sales headquarters, now based in Geneva, Switzerland will relocate to the Munich, Germany area (Landsberg) over the course of the next 4-5 months.