Amkor looks for new CEO

Ken Joyce intends to retire as President, CEO and Director of Amkor Technology by the end of 2013.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Company, I would like to thank Ken for his outstanding leadership and his dedicated service to Amkor", said James J. Kim, Executive Chairman of the Board. "From smartphones and tablets to consumer electronics to networking, Amkor has successfully penetrated the right markets and the right customers under Ken’s leadership."



“It has been a great privilege to lead this organization, filled with talented and dedicated people,” commented Mr. Joyce. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together during my tenure and I am confident that Amkor will achieve continued success for years to come. I look forward to working with the Board on the transition to new leadership."