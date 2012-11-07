© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Rutronik signs Adam Tech

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is now responsible for the global distribution of Adam Tech's products.

"Thanks to its 25 years of experience and the patented and automated installation process, Adam Tech is able to develop and manufacture high-quality products at an attractive price. All our customers worldwide will now benefit from these," explains Volker Buchmann, Marketing Director Electromechanical Components at Rutronik.



Vince DeVito, CEO of Adam Tech adds: "We are delighted to have entered into a global distribution agreement with Rutronik. Its track record and strategic positioning throughout Europe as well as the development of Rutronik's global business activities are perfectly in line with our current plans and goals. We are therefore convinced that, by working together, we can be very successful, and we look forward to a long and close partnership with Rutronik."