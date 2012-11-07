© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

New CEO takes post at Souriau

Jean-Luc Gavelle, Former Chief Operating Officer of Switzerland-based Huber+Suhner’s Radio-Frequency Division and Member of Executive Group Management, has been appointed new CEO at Souriau.

François Calvarin, the former CEO has introduced Jean-Luc Gavelle to Souriau, saying, “Jean-Luc has the business savvy and intelligence to continue Souriau’s success and while I admit I will miss being a part of the progress, I know I am leaving the business in good hands.”



Esterline CEO Brad Lawrence said, “Having a successor of Jean-Luc’s caliber to lead our growing connector business, will ensure the continued success of Souriau products.”



The Souriau group currently has more than 2'500 employees in 11 locations worldwide and operates as the largest business platform within Esterline, known as Esterline Connection Technologies. The company is committed to the development and production of interconnect solutions for harsh environments in Aerospace, Space & Defense, Heavy Industries and Industrial Equipments.



“My main focus will be to develop and implement a strategy that is consistent with the huge efforts that all the teams have made over the years to bring the best possible service to our national and global customers. SOURIAU offers a complete, innovative, outstanding and competitive product range, and we have the industrial power of an international technological leader. We will pursue emphasis on continuous improvement process while offering the best logistical solutions, optimised and adapted to our customers' needs, thanks to our operational excellence", concludes Jean-Luc Gavelle.