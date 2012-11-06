© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com Components | November 06, 2012
Snap-in power aluminum capacitors for Solar applications
Vishay Intertechnology announced a new series of snap-in power aluminum capacitors with a rated voltage of 500 V at 50 °C and a category voltage of 450 V at 105 °C.
Targeted at solar applications, where the highest voltage is present under no load conditions, the 193 PUR-SI Solar devices also feature a long useful life and rated ripple current up to 2.52 A at + 105 °C and 100 Hz.
Featuring a cylindrical aluminum case with a pressure relief valve, insulated with a blue sleeve, the new 193 PUR-SI Solar capacitors are available in five case sizes ranging from 35 mm by 30 mm to 35 mm by 60 mm. At 500 V, the devices feature a maximum operating temperature to + 50 °C and useful life of 5,000 hours (no ripple current applied). At 450 V the maximum temperature can be extended to + 105 °C, and the useful life is 6,000 hours.
As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the 193 PUR-SI Solar devices are ideally suited for smoothing, filtering, and energy storage in pulsed power applications. End products include solar PV inverters, industrial motor controls, and power supplies.
Samples and production quantities of the 193 PUR-SI Solar series capacitors are available now, with lead times of eight to 14 weeks. Follow snap-in aluminum capacitors from Vishay at http://twitter.com/vishayindust.
