Samsung, Apple display deal not in peril

Samsung has denied a recent news report that claimed the company will terminate a supply agreement with Apple.

Updated; October 23, 2012 10:14 AM

A Samsung spokesman has told CNET that the The Korea Times' report regarding the company's relationship with Apple is 100 percent false and has asked the news outlet to revise the story.



The Korea Times reported yesterday that Samsung was ending its supply agreement deal with Apple, citing an unnamed senior industry official. The source said that Samsung would no longer supply liquid crystal display (LCD) panels to Apple due to stiffer supply-chain management that no longer generated cash.



According to the Korea Times report, Samsung had not provided the news outlet with a comment before the original story was published. So far the they have has not revised the article.