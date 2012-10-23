© blacksnake dreamstime.com

Murata builds a new factory in the Philippines

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. opened a plant in Southeast Asia. The factory, Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc. (PMM) , a new subsidiary of Murata is located in Tanauan City in Batangas Province, Philippines.

"We were able to hold this ceremony today thanks to the tremendous support we received from many people. This Murata Philippine factory is our largest site in Asia. When fully operational, it will be capable of producing a variety of models in representative production scales, enabling us to greatly increase our scope of production." said Mr. Murata. "The construction of this factory and the expansion of production are very important projects for the Murata Group as a whole."



In response to the increased functionality of electronics and the spread and expansion of new applications such as smartphones and tablets, Murata decided to build a new factory in Southeast Asia and determined the Philippines to be an ideal location. Production at PMM will begin in January 2013 with Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors; it is anticipated that other products will also be manufactured at PMM in the future.