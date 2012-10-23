© blacksnake dreamstime.com Components | October 23, 2012
Murata builds a new factory in the Philippines
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. opened a plant in Southeast Asia. The factory, Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc. (PMM) , a new subsidiary of Murata is located in Tanauan City in Batangas Province, Philippines.
"We were able to hold this ceremony today thanks to the tremendous support we received from many people. This Murata Philippine factory is our largest site in Asia. When fully operational, it will be capable of producing a variety of models in representative production scales, enabling us to greatly increase our scope of production." said Mr. Murata. "The construction of this factory and the expansion of production are very important projects for the Murata Group as a whole."
In response to the increased functionality of electronics and the spread and expansion of new applications such as smartphones and tablets, Murata decided to build a new factory in Southeast Asia and determined the Philippines to be an ideal location. Production at PMM will begin in January 2013 with Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors; it is anticipated that other products will also be manufactured at PMM in the future.
In response to the increased functionality of electronics and the spread and expansion of new applications such as smartphones and tablets, Murata decided to build a new factory in Southeast Asia and determined the Philippines to be an ideal location. Production at PMM will begin in January 2013 with Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors; it is anticipated that other products will also be manufactured at PMM in the future.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments