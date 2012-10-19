© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Mouser signs RF Digital

Mouser Electronics, Inc. has signed a global distribution agreement with RF Digital Corporation.

The worldwide agreement authorizes Mouser to sell and distribute RF Digital’s line of integrated RF modules, eval boards, wireless prototyping boards, KEYFOBs, Active RFID tags, USB Dongles, RFDANTs, and RFDANT eval boards, including the RFD21733 RF module with its patent-pending RFDP8 interference immunity protocol.



“We are extremely pleased to now offer RF Digital’s products on our linecard,” says Russell Rasor, Mouser Vice President of Advanced Technology. “Their FCC Certified wireless modules will offer our customers looking to add wireless functionality to their designs a simple, yet robust, integrated solution. We are looking forward to a successful partnership.”



“We are excited to be partnering with Mouser, a distributor known for supporting the advanced product needs of design engineers worldwide,” states Armen Kazanchian, President of RF Digital. “Their unique focus makes them the perfect partner for us to increase our penetration and growth into new markets worldwide. We are united by a shared commitment of offering products that compress development time and offer a time-to-market edge.” With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser caters to design engineers and buyers by delivering What’s Next in advanced technologies. Mouser offers customers 19 global support locations and stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects.