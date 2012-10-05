© luchschen dreamstime.com

Choon Byun heads Asian efforts for Smith & Associates

Smith & Associates has appointed Choon Byun to the role of President, Asia-Pacific. In this position, Choon will oversee the operation and management of all of Smith's Asian offices and execute worldwide initiatives in this region.

Choon joined Smith in 1997 in Purchasing. "His leadership skills have been vital to Smith over the years, from his work in Sales and role as Assistant General Manager of Smith's Hong Kong hub to his positions as Managing Director of Smith's office in Seoul and, most recently, Vice President, North Asia", a press release states.



Before coming to Smith, Choon worked for a small venture capital firm. He earned his BA in Psychology and Economics from the University of Colorado.



"Choon's proven leadership skills will be instrumental to the continued growth of Smith's presence in Asia," said Marc Barnhill, Smith's Chief Trading Officer. "His expertise will provide valuable support for building key relationships with major customers and determining expansion opportunities into new Asian markets."



"It's my goal to tap into the full potential of each Asian office's localized resources," said Choon, "and to help elevate Smith to be the dominant independent distributor in Asia."